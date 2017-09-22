Fylde schoolgirl selected to work with Classrooms in the Clouds in Nepal

A Fylde schoolgirl’s sights are set on a trip to remote villages around Mount Everest.

Sally Westgate has been chosen to travel to Nepal as a member of a Girlguiding North West England International trip - but needs to raise £2,200 by next spring to make the journey.

The 14-year-old student of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College has been selected to be part of a team of girls working next summer with Classrooms in the Clouds, a charity which makes education accessible to children in the mountain communities.

“I am so excited to have passed through the selection process and to have been chosen by Girlguiding North West England,” said Sally, who is a Young Leader at 2nd Ansdell Rainbows, based at Fairhaven Methodist Church.

“Girlguiding has played a big role in my life helping me learn new skills and a better understanding of other people. This trip will expand my mind even further. I am so grateful for the opportunity and for the support from the local community.”

Sally, who has been a Rainbow, Brownie, and Guide, has series of fund-raising events planned, beginning with a Magical Childhoods Family Festival at Lytham Methodist Church on October 7.

It will feature stalls, activities, competitions and demonstrations for all ages and Sally said: “I decided on this theme because I think that every child deserves a magical childhood.

“Having fun while they learn and stretch their imagination.”

Visit gofundme.com/classrooms-in-the-clouds-nepal-2018