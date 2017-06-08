Gabrielle’s designs on boosting Arena attack emergency fund

A t-shirt designed by a Fylde woman is raising thousands of pounds for the Manchester emergency fund.

Gabrielle Little, who works as a fashion buyer for a company based in Salford, was quick to rally round with colleagues after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which claimed 22 lives and left dozens injured.

A design the 25-year-old put forward to her bosses was used as the emblem for a unisex shirt which was produced in a matter of days and since being available to buy on line the Friday after the attack, sales have topped 5,000.

Some have been snapped up as afield as Australia and with all profits going to the emergency fund, the shirt sales have proved a boost amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.

“They have proved really popular and I am so delighted we have been able to help raise money ibn this way,” said Gabrielle, a former student of KEQMS, now AKS.

“The attack on the Arena left us all totally shocked us all and we were all in work the day after talking about how sad it all was.

“I have a cousin who is a nurse and I had messaged her saying I want to help – what can I do?

“She suggested donating money or food or blood and I said to colleagues that as our slogan t-shirts we design sell really well, why not design one with the profits going to charity.

“So I drafted up the bee logo, based on the Manchester worker bee emblem and sent it to my boss.

“It went online that night and ever since there has been a waiting list.

“I was over the moon that my design was online and even more so now that so many people have bought them to help such an important cause.”

Gabrielle, who has been travelling daily to work in Salford from the family home in St Annes, is the daughter of Fylde councillor Cheryl Little, who is also immediate past town mayor of St Annes.

Cheryl said: “I am so proud of Gabrielle and delighted that the T-shirt has been selling so well. The Arena attacked shocked us all and the emergency fund is such an important cause.”

Details of how to buy the T-shirt are available at www.lasula.co.uk.