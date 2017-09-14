Garage site eyesore to be tidied up

One of Fylde’s longest-running eyesores is set to be cleared within months.

Planners at Fylde Council have issued a ‘tidy up’ notice to the owners of the former Fairways garage site on Heeley Road, St Annes following complaints of fly-tipping and continuing instances of break-ins.

The site at the corner of St David’s Road South has been vacant since Fairways car dealers moved to new premises in 2003 and redevelopment hopes by the current owners have so far failed to materialise.

Now, Fylde Council has issued a Section 215 notice under the Town and Country Planning Act requiring the owners to demolish certain buildings and structures, remove all waste materials and secure the remaining buildings on the land. A council spokesman said the notice requires the works to be completed by December 7.

Coun Trevor Fiddler, chairman of Fylde Council’s planning committee, said “The council is fully aware that strong action was needed, so we’ve already served a notice and now we understand demolition is scheduled to take place before December.”

Fylde Council deputy leader Coun Karen Buckley, whose St Leonard’s ward includes the site, added: “Local residents have put up with this land being an eyesore and attracting youths who have broken into the premises.

“I am pleased that this notice has been issued and that the owners are taking action.”