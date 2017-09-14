German students visit historic hall

A group of 33 German students from Lytham St Annes’ twin town was given a tour of Lytham Hall as part of a busy itinerary during an exchange visit to Fylde.

The annual exchange trips involving teenagers from Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College and the Gymnasium St Christophorus in Werne are now in their 21st year.

German exchange students Roman Dabbelt, Maja Lucas and Maxi Lerodne at the Hall

A similar number of students from the Ansdell-based College visited Werne in early July.

This year’s visit by the Germans, which saw the students staying with host families throughout Lytham and St Annes, also included trips to Chester and the Lake District, as well as language project work at the College in Worsley Road.

Phil Wood, headteacher at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, said: “We are very proud that the two schools have worked so collaboratively over such a length of time.

“The opportunity afforded to our students to meet with their fellow students from Germany not only enhances language skills but also broadens horizons by allowing students to find out about life in another country.

German exchange students at Lytham Hall

“The exchange is so valuable that I hope it continues for many years to come.”

St Christophorus teacher Horst Zuehkle, who has led the German visits since they began in 1996, said: “It is always a pleasure to come to Fylde and the students really enjoyed seeing inside the Hall.”

Marianne Blaauboer, activity plan manager at the Hall, said: “It was a delight to welcome the students.”