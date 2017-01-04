Government minister visits Lancashire following complaints about county council’s library closures

Government Minister Rob Wilson will visit Lancashire on Tuesday (Jan 10) to investigate the county council’s decision to close 28 libraries.

He will meet council leader County Coun Jennifer Mein following Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace’s request for the Government to call in the closures decision.

For sale: Fulwood Library, Garstang Road

Coun Mein said: “Whilst we are confident that we will still provide a comprehensive library service, closing libraries was not something that we wanted to do but a decision forced on us by the scale of the financial challenge faced by the council. I am very happy to meet with the minister and listen to any advice he may have that would allow us to take an alternative approach.”

The council recently announced it is selling six libraries and Fulwood and Freckleton libraries are now on the market.

But Mr Wallace has warned that if the Government decides the council has acted incorrectly it could be forced to reverse its decisions. He said there could be a potential high cost to Council Tax payers if sales went ahead and had to be reversed.