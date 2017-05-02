Gym rejoices after winning crown again

We’re flexing our muscles - again!

Universe 24 hour Gym on Brinwell Road in Marton has been named The Gazette’s Gym of the Year for 2017 after scooping the prize last year too.

Gym of the year

Gym owners Karl Etherington and Jonny Toomey spoke of their delight at the award.

They said: “This one feels more special than the first as it shows us that we are doing the right things for our members and will continue to build on that we already have over the coming years.”

Gym manager Callum McGuirk said: “Since taking over the running of the gym I wanted to keep improving the great atmosphere the gym already had and make it feel like the place to be it transform you body.

“Over the last year we have had many of our personal training clients and other gym members competing in bodybuilding shows all other the country.

We have a great team of staff with great customer service

“It has been great to see them getting the rewards for all their hard work.

“We also have members who have competed in strongman competitions and professional wrestling over in the States.

“We have a great team of staff with great customer service and many years of experience

In second place was Spindles Health and Leisure at the Norbreck Castle Hotel and YMCA in Victoria Road East, Thornton, was third.