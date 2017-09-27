Harvest with a twist

St Thomas’s Church in St Annes is giving a new twist to Harvest Festival this year, with several events planned.

Themed around ‘Celebrating and Caring for God’s World’, the event begins on Saturday with Craft and Creation, an afternoon of flowers, plants and song with refreshments at 2pm.

Sunday will see the Harvest Festival family service in conjunction with St Thomas School and on Tuesday, the church’s feathered friends will be celebrated – with footage shown of a family of peregrine falcolns which regularly nest in the church tower.

On Wednesday, October 4, the school will be in church for their monthly service and during the week adults and children are invited to build miniature gardens .

These will then be displayed in church on Friday, October 6 from 2pm until 6pm and on Saturday, October 7 from 10 am until 3pm.

Reverend Chris Scargill said: “We shall bring our eight days to a close with our Animal Service at 3pm on Saturday, October 7. People are invited to bring their pets to be blessed.”

“Each animal, whether large or small, can receive a blessing along with its human. It’s a chance for us all to celebrate how much our animals mean to us,” said Mr. Scargill.