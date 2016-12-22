Cap’n Jack and co bring kids festive cheer at Blackpool Victoria

Characters from family favourite films have brought a little festive cheer to the wards at Blackpool Victoria.
Youngsters were delighted to meet Anna and Kristoff from hit Disney film Frozen.
Emma and Davey Adams donned the Disney gear for the special visit. Davey said: “We’ve done this a few times before. We have two kids of our own so we wanted to bring a smile to the children’s faces on the ward. It’s good fun.”
Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series also set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow. Coral Island amusements arcade sent their own version of the colourful character to bring Christmas gifts.
Tony McKeon, an assistant manager at Coral Island, said the company always liked to support the children’s ward at Christmas.
The firm bought cuddly toys and activity books to distribute among the children.
And as no Christmas would be complete without the man in red himself, Santa and Mrs Claus also stopped by to see poorly youngsters.