Chorley & South Ribble Hospital A&E

According to analysis by the Health Service Journal, 24 emergency departments - around 15 per cent of the national total - could be closed or downgraded in the next four years.

The Health Service Journal rated Chorley and South Ribble Hospital as being at “amber” risk of closure or downgrading as it has struggled with staffing and was temporarily closed and is now open on reduced hours.

The STP Plan refers to a “redesign of urgent and emergency services” but does not have detailed proposals.

Stab victim Jessica Knight, who was attacked by a crazed knifeman in a park, as a teenager has vowed to do everything in her power to stop Chorley’s Hospital being closed or downgraded in any way.

Jessica, 23, who lives in Buckshaw Village, says: “The people of Chorley are very stubborn and are true Northerners and we won’t let our hospital be taken away or downgraded in any way without a fight.

“Everyone feels very strongly about the hospital in Chorley and we are united in wanting to keep it.”