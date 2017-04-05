‘Stock up on essential medications and order repeat prescriptions now’, patients warned

Readers have been urged to be ready for Easter by planning ahead for repeat prescriptions and using NHS services ‘appropriately’.

GP surgeries will be closed over the Easter weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday on April 14 and 14, with patients also urged to make sure their medicine cabinet is well-stocked.

In a joint statement, Dr Amanda Doyle from Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and Dr Tony Naughton, from Fylde and Wyre CCG, said: “The Easter holiday period can be a very busy time for NHS services.

“Ordering and collecting a repeat prescription in good time not only ensures you keep well but could also help keep staff free to deal with serious or life-threatening emergencies.

“Making sure you have the right medicines could make all the difference.

“Taking daily medication is an important part of treatment for those with long-term health problems such as asthma and diabetes and they are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospitalisation if they run out of medicine.”

Medicine cabinets should be well-stocked with essentials, such as paracetamol, cough and cold remedies, anti-allergy medication, and plasters and bandages, they added. These can be bought from supermarkets and pharmacies.

Patients who become unwell over Easter and need advice or treatment urgently should call 111 for free if it is not life-threatening.

A trained assessor will give advice and, if needed, direct callers to the service they require.

The Walk-In Centre in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, will be open from 8am until 8pm each day over the break and will be putting on extra staff to cope with the expected extra demand.

The Same-Day Health Centre in Dock Street, Fleetwood, will also be open, from 8am until 10pm each day. Appointments are needed. Call 0300 123 1144 to make one.