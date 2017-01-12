Swim day cash aim for Brian House

Lytham St Annes Lions will be supporting Brian House children’s hospice at their 31st annual swimarathon later this month – and there is still chance to take part.

The fund-raiser takes place at St Annes YMCA Pool on Sunday, January 29 and already more than 50 teams have signed up. Last year’s event raised £15,000 towards the screening of young people for heart problems via the charity Cardiac Risk In The Young .

The money raised this year will be used to improve the hospice’s family accommodation area.

Michelle Lonican, Brian House community fundraiser, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the Lions’ support. Every length swum will help us provide comfort and care for children and their families on the Fylde Coast.”

For Swimarathon entry details, call Joe Woods on 07528 483999.