Heartbreak over death of 2-day-old Olliey

A young mum has spoken of her heartbreak after losing her newborn son just months after suffering a traumatic miscarriage.

Tiny Olliey-J Searle-Bayliss was just two days old when he died in his dad’s arms on December 30.

We only had him for two days, but he was perfect

The 4lb 9oz infant was born by caesarian section at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with his brain only partially formed.

South Shore mum Louise Searle, 26, said: “I’m devastated. Every time I see my scar I’m reminded that he’s gone.

“He should be here in my arms, and he’s not. We knew something was wrong but didn’t know just how bad it was going to be. As soon as we saw the scan we knew we were going to lose him.”

Olliey-J’s death comes as another tragic blow for Louise and her partner Andrew Bayliss, 25, after Louise suffered a miscarriage in April, losing baby Heaven after just five weeks.

Louise, who lives in Kingsmede with her children Thomas-Jay, eight, and Alyssa-Angel, three, said: “I feel heartbroken. We’re trying to be strong for our children but when they’re not around we can cry together.

“We just want him back home with us. Thomas was devastated because he was looking forward to having a little brother. We only had him for two days, but he was perfect.

“He loved blowing bubbles and giving people cheeky looks. He’s our little monkey and had all the staff running around after him.

“He’ll never be forgotten.”

Despite hopes Olliey-J could be saved, doctors took the decision to switch off his life support two days after he was born when tests revealed he had no chance of survival. He battled on for three hours before dying in Andrew’s arms.

Pleasure Beach entertainer Andrew said: “His mouth was open, he gave a little hiccup and then he just stopped breathing. That’s when we knew he was gone.

“I’m very proud of him.

“I try not to cry but sometimes the tears need to come out. It’s difficult but we’re getting there slowly.”

The family has now set up an online fundraiser in the hope of bringing in £1,000 to buy a special star-shaped headstone for both Olliey-J and Heaven.

Louise said: “Rather than just a tiny plaque on the ground, we want a proper headstone to show just how blessed and loved he was, with his and Heaven’s names engraved on it. It would mean the world to us.”

Olliey-J’s family-only funeral will take place on January 17, when he will be buried next to his sibling.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/diane-searle.