Help lift your favourite park into UK’s elite

Here’s your chance to help Fylde clinch at least one spot among the top 10 list of the country’s finest parks.

Six of the borough’s green spaces were among 1,797 across the UK to be awarded prized Green Flag status by Keep Britain Tidy earlier this year – and now the People’s Choice awards is aiming to name the top 10.

Promenade Gardens, St Annes

Public voting is open until the end of this month - and Fylde residents are being urged to vote for their local favourites.

Ashton Gardens and Promenade Gardens in St Annes, Lowther Gardens and the Memorial Gardens in Lytham, Fairhaven Lake and Elswick Village Hall and Gardens were all awarded Green Flag status.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “We are all immensely proud of our beautifully-kept parks and gardens which have such a beneficial effect on those of us lucky enough to live here and are one of the reasons why we attract so many visitors.

“The People’s Choice Award recognises the importance of our parks and gardens to Fylde life and acknowledges the work of all those who keep them in such a wonderful condition.

Memorial Gardens, Market Square, Lytham

“I would urge residents to visit the Green Flag website and vote for their favourite Fylde park – it won’t be easy as they are all worthy of an award!

Paul Todd, international Green Flag Award manager, added, “The People’s Choice Award is the chance to show how much your favourite park means to you.”

To vote for your favourite, go to www.greenflagaward.org, find the park you want to vote for on the map and click the vote button. Voting closes on September 30, with the top 10 winning sites being announced on October 11.