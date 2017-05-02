Help St Annes look blooming great

Can you help St Annes look its blooming best?

Entries are being invited for an expanded range of competitions organised by the town’s In Bloom committee.

Its annual best front garden contest now covers three categories - large and small front gardens and pots.

Homes involved must be within the boundaries of St Annes - from the south side of Squires Gate Lane to the north side of Smithy Lane – and closing date is July 10.

Judging will take place on July 31 and garden vouchers will be given out as prizes.

Anyone wishing to make a nomination can enter their own garden or someone else’s and details with their name and the address of the garden being nominated should go to pamian1@tiscali.co.uk.

Meanwhile, new for this year is the Colourful Welcome Award, open to pubs, cafes, restaurants, B&Bs and hotels in St Annes with a display of hanging baskets, tubs, garden beds or any combination.

Details are at www.stannesinbloom.com and judging will be in August, with certificates for three winners.

St Annes In Bloom chairman Fiona Boismason, said: “We look forward to plenty of entries for the front garden contest – and we hope as many hospitality businesses as possible will take part in the new competition. All of St Annes will benefit from the increased business during the summer months when the town looks so beautiful.”

Bev Wood, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, added: “Anything which helps the town look its very best is very welcome and all credit to St Annes In Bloom for promoting these competitions for the benefit of the town.”