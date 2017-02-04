High hopes for town’s new climbing centre

The Fylde coast’s first dedicated indoor climbing centre has been given the go ahead.

Plans to open Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool – an adrenaline-fuelled new attraction which will create more than 30 new jobs – have been approved by Fylde Council.

Ice skating stars Daniel Whiston and Karen Barber are behind the venture with business partners Anne and Ben Wade.

Aimed at anyone aged five and over, the attraction – to open in March – will be based at Orion Court on Whitehills Business Park and provide themed climbing obstacles as well as climbing walls – all standing at more than 25ft.

There will also be a vertical drop slide, which at 8.5m is the highest of any of the 16 Clip ‘n Climb centres in the UK.

Daniel said: “This is a completely different type of business for us all to be involved in but we love a challenge and cannot wait to welcome customers Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool.”

The 2,500 sq ft attraction will also include a 50-plus seater café and viewing area and see the creation of 10 full-time and 25 part-time positions. Between them, the team behind the project already operate eight Subway restaurants as well as the Beach Tavern food-court in South Shore.

Anne added: “We’ve all been talking for some time about expanding our business interests and the rise in popularity of Clip ‘n Climb makes this the perfect venture for us.”

Clip ‘n Climb was first introduced to the UK 15 years ago after being launched in New Zealand.