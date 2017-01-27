High praise for new enterprise group

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership has come in for glowing praise from Fylde Council’s chief executive Allan Oldfield.

Mr Oldfield was guest speaker at the latest quarterly meeting of the organisation, popularly known as STEP - and was full of plaudits for its rapid rise to prominence and how eager its members are to promote the town.

The Partnership was founded just over a year ago to promote St Annes, its businesses and events and has already promoted a number of successful events, notably the first St Annes Food Festival, as well as forming a series of subcommittees under its main project board to ensure all aspects of the town and its best interests come into focus.

Its quarterly community update meetings so far have been well attended. attracting scores of people, and Mr Oldfield said: “It is great to see St Annes people working together to ensure the very best for the town.

“There is definitely a strong consensus in the town to meet the same objectives and STEP really seems to the very strong community spirit that there is in the town.

“We are all so proud of Fylde and there are so many wonderful natural assets here - STEP are really keen to make the most of their potential and all credit to them for their hard work. It’s great to see so many ideas being put forward.”

STEP chairman Bev Wood, said: “We promised at our launch that people would be able to get involved, either as an active participant in a specific theme group directing attention at strategic proposals and projects, or by simply being a signed up partner and kept informed. We have been delighted with the response so far.”