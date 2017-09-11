High winds and rain batter the North West

High winds and rain battered the North West with up to 19mm of rain falling throughout the day in some areas according to weather experts.

And police advised commuters to drive with care this morning with the M6 at junction 29 and some sections of the the M61 waterlogged.

Firefighters were called out to Dickson Road after masonry fell from a second floor flat above a launderette onto the street below.

Strong winds forced crews to use an Aerial Ladder Platform to make the brickwork safe.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out at around 9pm to make a building safe after fragments of brickwork fell into the road.

"It was two storeys up and could have caused some serious damage if it had fallen on a member of the public.

Fire crews used their Aerial Ladder Platform to make a building safe

"It was really windy, which was why we opted for the Aerial Ladder rather than a standard ladder."

In Cleveleys "snowy scenes" were captured by Lancashire Police after the prom was covered in sea foam.

The rest of today is set to bring a mixture of sunshine and showers with some heavy downpours giving thunder, lightning and hail.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across the region for Tuesday September 12 as forecasters are predicting strong winds into the evening.