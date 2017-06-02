Homewear shop’s cosy display wins window award

Lytham homewear shop Heart of the Home has been crowned the winner of the Royal Worcester Wrendale Designs window display competition.

The independent retailer was up against tough competition, with entries received from 28 other businessesacross the UK.

Heart of the Home display designer Karen Irving in front of her award-winning display

Shop owner Christine Chisholm said: “We are very proud. This is the first competition Wrendale has held, as far as I’m aware, which makes us the very first winners.”

Portmeirion Group sales and marketing director and judge Phil Atherton said: “The standard of entries just goes to show that the retailers on our high streets have a huge amount to offer. Each and every store illustrated creative talent and commercial acumen.

“The independent trade is valued extremely highly by us.”

As a winner, Heart of the Home will be awarded £300 worth of Royal Worcester Wrendale Designs stock and £100 worth Portmeirion Group vouchers.