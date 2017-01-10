Hospital charity offering unique walk experience

Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s charity, the Blue Skies Hospital Fund, is offering readers the chance to take part in an iconic walk.

Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Cedric Robinson, will lead intrepid explorers across Morecambe Bay – a famous eight mile walk that takes around four hours to complete.

The trek, on Sunday, June 4, starts at Arnside in Cumbria, with registration between 1.30pm and 2pm.

The route will take participants along the Promenade to Kents Bank, near Grange-over-Sands, and will offer panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, and Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Family, friends, children, and dogs on leads are all welcome, as are groups, the charity said.

Call Ann Hedley or Nicci Hayes on 01253 957381 for more details.

Blue Skies also recently announced its first international challenge, which will see the adventurous descent over 3,100ft into the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA.

The event will also see people following an ancient Indian trail that will lead them into the Havasupai Indian Reservation, with lagoons, waterfalls, and scenery, from September 16 to 23.

Ann said: “This is an amazing opportunity to create memories and to support your local charity.”

More details will be given at a launch event on February 9, or more information can be garnered from Nicci Hayes on 01253 957904.