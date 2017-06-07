House damaged by gale force winds in Fleetwood

A house in Fleetwood was damaged by gale force winds last night as gusts of up to 54mph were recorded in the area by the Met Office.

Firefighters attended a property on Windsor Terrace at around 8pm after reports that a barge board and stone masonry had come loose in the winds, say fire services.

Crews used an ALP to make the building safe

Two crews from Fleetwood and Blackpool used an Aerial Ladder Platform to access the roof of the building.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of an unsafe building in Fleetwood. We arrived to find a barge board had come loose and stone copings were unsafe. We set up a cordon around the area and made the scene safe using an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP).

"The ALP is a great resource which makes it much safer when dealing with these types of incidents, particularly in high winds."

A yellow weather warning for wind was issued by the Met Office yesterday.