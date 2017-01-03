In Bloom group to preserve vital sand dunes in St Annes

The volunteers of St Annes In Bloom are gearing for a busy time as Christmas tree collections take place this weekend.

The In Bloom group has taken over the Christmas tree collection scheme around town previously run by Fylde Liberal Democrats and officials are ready for brisk demand, with inquiries about the services having neared 300 by New Year’s Day.

Once In Bloom have the address all householders have to do is ensure that their tree is out in their gardens or driveways for collection

Last year saw more than 400 trees collected and the total since the scheme was begun seven years ago by the Libs Dems has topped 2,000.

After collection, the trees will be planted on the beach, along with others delivered to various Fylde Council collection points across the borough, to help maintain the dunes.

Coun Tony Ford, who has been involved with the scheme from the outset as chairman of Fylde Lib Dems and treasurer of St Annes In Bloom, said: “Tree collection requests have been coming in thick and fast - but it’s crucial to stress that we are only collecting in St Annes.

“Once In Bloom have the address all householders have to do is ensure that their tree is out in their gardens or driveways for collection, Everyone we collect from is so grateful for the door-to-door service.”

Any St Annes residents wanting their tree collected should email carollanyon@hotmail.com or send a text to 07552 017566.

Meanwhile, residents all over Fylde can dispose of their tree at council collection points, which will be open from tomorrow until Monday, January 16 within the barricaded areas at: Elswick Village Hall; St Paul’s Avenue car park, Fairhaven; Stanner Bank car park, Fairhaven; Rawstorne Sports Centre car park, Freckleton; Mill Lane car park, Kirkham; Lowther Gardens, Lytham; Station car park, Lytham; Newton Hall Park car park, School Lane, Newton; Staining Village Hall car park; Fairhaven Road car park, St Annes; North Beach car park, St Annes; Eagle and Child car park, Weeton; Fleetwood Road Playing Fields car park, Wesham and Wrea Green Institute car park.

Last January, a total of around 1,000 trees, including those collected around St Annes, were planted on the beach by Fylde Council staff and volunteers and this year’s planting looks likely to take place early next month.