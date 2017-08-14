Inquest set to hear of OAP’s cigarette death

The inquest into the death of a pensioner who died after accidentally setting herself on fire will be heard early next month.

Ruby Catlow, 79, was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital’s specialist burns unit following April’s accident, but her injuries proved to be fatal.

The accident, which happened in Hammerton Place, Grange Park, was believed to have involved a lit cigarette, and a full investigation by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was being carried out.

An ambulance was called and arrived 16 minutes later – double the targeted response time and sparking an apology from bosses.

Three fire crews – two from Blackpool and one from Bispham – were also called, while a helicopter from the North West Air Ambulance service landed nearby.

Ms Catlow’s inquest has been scheduled to be held at Blackpool Town Hall, from 2pm on Thursday, September 7, and will look to determine the exact circumstances in which she came about her horrific injuries.

Tributes were paid to Ms Catlow on The Gazette’s Facebook page when news of the accident broke.

Caroline Corry wrote on Friday, April 21: “She lost her battle at around 3.30 today. She wasn’t in any pain.”