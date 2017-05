Fire services have launched an investigation following a "suspicious" car fire in Fleetwood.

One engine from Fleetwood attended the incident on Radcliffe Road at around 3am on May 4.

A spokesman for Lancashire fire said: "One fire engine from Fleetwood attended a car fire in Fleetwood. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately."

No injuries were reported.