Invite to Rainbow House Masquerade Ball in Wrea Green

People are invited to a masquerade ball to raise funds for a conductive education centre for children with life limiting conditions.

People are invited to a masquerade ball to raise funds for a conductive education centre for children with life limiting conditions.

Rainbow House Masquerade Ball will take place at The Villa, Wrea Green, on Saturday November 18 to raise funds for the Mawdesley based conductive education centre.

After a welcome drinks reception, guests at the black tie event will sit down to a three-course meal by followed by entertainment from The Jersey Tones, Zanda Magic and the dancing show girls.

There will be an auction where guests can bid for prizes.

Masks are not compulsory but there will be prizes for the most extravagant male and female masks.

The event is supported by C2V+ and Ward and Burke and there are a few tables left with tickets at £60 per person.

Special gold and platinum packages are also available from £600 for a table of 10 which includes drinks reception, three-course meal and coffee, bacon roll at midnight and a gift for the ladies.

Platinum packages also include three bottles of wine, premium location and a half page advert in the event brochure.

Anyone interested should call 01704 823276 or email fundraising@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com