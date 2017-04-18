Invited guests view celebration of resort’s rich tourist history at B&FC’s University Centre Gallery

Staff and students from Blackpool and The Fylde College hosted a celebration of the resort’s tourism history as part of the institution’s 125th anniversary year.

Around 50 invited guests attended the exhibition in the college’s University Centre Gallery – including representatives from some of Blackpool’s biggest attractions, hoteliers and civic dignitaries.

Exhibition launch to celebrate Blackpool and the Fylde College's 125th celebrations

The display was curated by undergraduate students in tourism management at B&FC, who chose historic images Blackpool which highlighted the resort’s relationship with the industry and provided abstracts on the theme based on their academic research.

Jo Kershaw, head of leadership and management at the college, said: “We were delighted to host an event which saw so many key partners in the tourism industry come along to celebrate our 125th anniversary. The feedback we received was excellent and many people commented on the high level of professionalism from the students and their work.

“The event was catered by our catering students, who brought some Blackpool classics with a modern twist and did a brilliant job of making everyone feel welcome.

“The exhibition was so well received, we’re looking to make it available to the public at Houndshill Shopping Centre, as well as hosting a public lecture at our University Centre in the near future.”

Some of the pieces exhibited featured the famous Wakes Weeks, where mill towns closed down factories to send workers to Blackpool for a holiday – and the Mayor and Mayoress of Rochdale, Coun Ray Dutton and his wife Elaine, joined the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool, Coun Gary Coleman and his wife Debbie to support the exhibition.