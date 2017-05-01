James hopes stage set for chart breakthrough

A Fylde singer-songwriter hopes the stage is set for his big breakthrough after releasing his debut single – recorded close to home in Blackpool.

James Edgar, 27 and based in Lytham, has been a full-time performer since opting to give his first love of music priority over any other career ambitions after gaining a law degree.

Along with venues galore in Fylde and the North West, the former Kirkham Grammar School student has performed to notable acclaim all over the UK as well as in foreign locations including New York.

But he has never previously had the opportunity to take any of his self-penned songs into a recording studio.

All that changed after he was introduced by a mutual friend to fellow Fylde coast musician Danny Wilkin, who plays keyboards and bass with the band Rixton.

Within hours of meeting, the pair had drafted out their first song together and they have gone on to co-write a string of others, including James’ debut Surrender, which was released on all on-line platforms last week.

Despite not having a record deal, a second single Lipstick is planned for release later this week, with an EP of five songs – including that very first one the pair wrote, You Got Me – to follow shortly afterwards.

All the songs were recorded at Rock Hard Studios in central Blackpool, with Danny producing as well as playing keyboards, and James on guitar and vocals, also backed by Dave Benkel on bass, Jack Lavelle on electric guitar and Matt Bamber on drums.

“We felt right away it was a good session and it was a case of choosing the right time to release the music,” said James.

“I had never had the opportunity to go into a recording studio before but Danny and I really hit it off right away with our first song together sorted not long at all after we met and then the others following.

“He liked what he heard and we got the recording session arranged and it went so well. The material was remixed in Los Angeles and I did a photo shoot in New York – it really has been a brilliant experience and I really hope the single and other other recordings can provide a real platform to take may career further.

“With today’s technology, it’s easier than ever to get material out there but is absolutely crucial to spread the word via social media,

“The response so far has been very encouraging and we really hope all these releases go down well.

“It would be a dream come true to make the charts.”

James has been writing songs since his early teens and was determined to persevere with music as a career despite gaining his law degree. Winning Fylde’s Got Talent 2014 earned him the chance to perform at Lytham Proms 2014, which also featured the likes of Tom Jones and Michael Ball.

The following year, he was on the bill at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On and only illness prevented him returning to the same stage last year.

“I have always had great support in the Blackpool and Fylde area and love performing locally,” he added.

“But it has been wonderful to play further afield, with New York a particular highlight, and I am determined to develop and extend my musical career further.

“I know 27 might seem old for a debut single but I am really proud of it and I hope it can provide the platform for a really exciting future.

“I am so grateful to Danny and the lads and I hope we can record again soon.”

James’ single Surrender, along with a special stripped back version, is available on Apple Music, Spotify and all major streaming/music download services.