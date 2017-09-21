Join Fylde Sinfonia for best loved musical classics

Musicians from across the Fylde area join forces once again as ‘Fylde Sinfonia’ to bring a night of action-packed underscores, heart breaking love songs and sweeping showstoppers.

A night not to be missed, on the evening of September 24, Fylde Sinfonia will feature music from some of the best loved theatrical and cinematic classics from the last century including everything from Porgy and Bess to Thunderbirds; Les Miserables to 2001 Space Odyssey.

And it’s all in aid of a good cause with half of the profits from the event going to the Love Lowther fund-raising campaign, seeking to renovate the Lowther Pavilion and develop the gardens to last another century.

Fylde Sinfonia continues to be one of the coast’s most popular orchestras.

It was originally formed in 1961 and was known as the Lytham St Annes Vocal and Orchestra Society.

The name change happened in 1982 when it was decided the name be more succinct. The concert takes place at Lowther Pavilion at 7.30pm. Call 01253 794221.