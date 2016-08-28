Just like that – Tommy’s Blackpool show in exhibition

Tommy Cooper’s hand-written jokes, and a poster of him topping the bill in Blackpool, are set to go on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The Tommy Cooper Collection does not contain the star’s trademark red fez, but does feature props, posters and contracts, including those which went unfulfilled because of his sudden death following a heart attack in 1984.

The poster of Tommy Cooper's show in Blackpool

It also features a metal cabinet containing Cooper’s hand-written jokes, filed alphabetically.

Curators at the V&A said that the cabinet shed new light on the “previously unknown, scrupulously organised” working methods of the entertainer, best known for his bungling stage persona, hilarious one-liners, and his catchphrase, “just like that”.

Vicky Cooper, the daughter of the late entertainer, said: “It is wonderful the V&A has acquired the collection and that the public will get to see some of his material o later this year.”

The V&A has not revealed how much it paid for the collection.