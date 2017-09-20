Kirkham mum with paralysis nominated for Just Giving Award

A Kirkham woman, who has raised more than £22,000 for Cancer Research UK by cycling 900 miles on a hand-cycle after being paralysed, is in the running for a prestigious national award.

Caroline Wareing is down to the final three in the Endurance Fundraiser of the Year category in the 2017 Just Giving Awards.

The 40-year-old was paralysed in a horse-riding accident in 2009.

Determined to not let her paralysis stop her, the mum-of-two has completed challenges including cycling a hand-cycle from the Tower of London to Blackpool Tower.

In May this year the team have completed their most gruelling challenge yet. Along with Karl Crompton and Jason Gorner and using a hand-cycle she travelled from Lands End to John O’Groats, raising more than £22,000 for Cancer Research UK in under a record breaking 11 days.

The former lawyer said: “I wanted to complete this challenge because cancer has effected all of us and will continue to. Myself and the team feel honoured to be nominated for the award and we are now encouraging the people of Lancashire to vote for us.

“The other two nominees are pretty incredible - but to be honest we are delighted just to make the final three.”

People can vote for the team in the Just Giving Awards at http://pages.contact.justgiving.com/awards/2017/voting/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ExactTarget&utm_campaign=20170901_107997

Jo Moss, Cancer Research UK’s Fundraising Manager for Preston, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Caroline and team have succeeded in such a great personal challenge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK and we are thrilled that they have been nominated for the award. We would love to see them win such a valued award.

“We can’t thank Caroline and team enough for their support and want to wish them the very best at the awards due to take place on November 21.

“Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer. However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters without whom we would not be able to fund our research.”