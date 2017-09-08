Kyle cooks up new life for eaterie site

A new restaurant is serving up a fresh lease of life for a long-vacant site – and a dream come true for a Fylde chef.

Ten jobs have been created with the opening of Ember and Vine by St Annes chef Kyle De’ath, who has held a lifelong ambition to launch an eaterie of his own in his home town.

Kyle, 37, has taken over premises in St Andrew’s Road South which were long home to the Mammas Too Italian restaurant but have been empty for more than two years.

After Mammas Too closed in 2013, another Italian eaterie, Cucina Pazzo, took over the site but that closed in July 2015.

Kyle is confident his new venture – specialising in wood-fired food – will be a success on the site.

“I grew up in St Annes, I love the place and I have always wanted to open a place of my own here,” said the former head chef at the Dalmeny Hotel.

“There is so much potential here and it is good to be able to put something back into St Annes. I am thrilled at this opportunity.”

Veli Kirk, vice-chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, said: “It is good to see those premises occupied again - they are an essential part of our ‘restaurant quarter’ and St Andrew’s Road South is soon to be refurbished, with fresh paving and other features, so it is an exciting time to get involved.

“A thriving restaurant scene is crucial part to the town’s success.”