Lady Eaves gives seal of approval to love match

The stunning venue of Eaves Hall in Clitheroe formed the backdrop for the wedding ceremony of Thornton couple Andy Eaves and Maria Cahill.

The newlyweds met when Andy worked with Maria’s mum and they became engaged on Christmas Day having moved into their new home.

Maria and Andy

Surrounded by their family and friends, the couple enjoyed a reception and entertainment by pianist Ken Robson, magic with magician Paul Edmondson, singing with David Julian and personalised sparklers for guests to light up the night.

Andy’s best man was his best friend Anton Byrne-Carter and chief bridesmaid was Andy’s sister Rachel Eaves.

Bridesmaids were Michaela Tart and Lisa Tart, the bride’s cousins.

Maria and Andy were also accompanied by one very special guest.

Maria, 25, a study co-ordinator said: “Lady Eaves, our Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was our beautiful doggy bridesmaid who was dressed in a flower collar from Flower Design. It was the most perfect and beautiful day I could have wished for.

“I felt so emotionally overwhelmed with joy when I saw Andy dressed in his tux waiting for me as I came down the aisle with my dad.

“I love Andy with all my heart and every part of our special day will be one I remember and cherish forever.”

And Andy, 28, an auditor added: “The moment I caught my first glimpse of Maria as she entered the room, she looked completely and utterly breath-taking, a moment and feeling that I’ll never forget.”

Guests at the wedding

The couple honeymooned in Jamaica.

Making the day special

Brides parents: Patrick and Maria Cahill

Groom’s parents: Tom and Susan Eaves

Wedding date and venue: Sunday July 2, Eaves Hall

Honeymoon destination: Jamaica

Photographer contact details: Michael Sewell

Videographer: Dave Harwood

Flower girls: Alyssia Jones and Georgia Wilding

Flowers: Flower Design Events www.flowerdesignstannes.blogspot.co.uk Tel (01253 ) 724100

Cake: Catherine Spendlove at the Wedding Cake Co

Bride’s dress: The Dressing Room, Garstang

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Alfred Angelo

Suits: Thomas Pink

Flowers by Flower Design Events www.flowerdesignstannes.blogspot.co.uk Tel (01253) 724100