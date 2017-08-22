Lancashire Police urged to improve after woman died

Two Lancashire Police employees have been given written warnings following the investigation into the death of a woman in 2016.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) urged Lancashire Police to improve the way it deals with concerns for welfare.

IPCC commissioner Carl Gumsley said: “I am conscious that the police receive many calls expressing a concern for welfare each day, however this is not the first time we have had to independently investigate how Lancashire has dealt with reports concerning the welfare of vulnerable people.

“I’m pleased that Lancashire Constabulary has committed to improving the way in which it handles such incidents to help ensure these mistakes are not repeated again.”

The investigation followed the death of a 45-year-old vulnerable woman .

The force received two calls about the welfare of the woman on March 15 last year.

The first caller was told police could not help and no incident log was created.

After the second call, inquiries were made but the next day the log was closed, incorrectly according to the IPCC investigator.

The woman was found dead at her Blackburn home on March 21, 2016.

An inspector and a member of staff were served with written warnings after a disciplinary hearing.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We accept fully the findings of the IPCC and we have already implemented significant changes in how we deal with calls of this nature to try to improve and prevent recurrence of such incidents.”