Lancashire recommends... Chinese restaurants

Readers have voted. Here are the best Chinese and Cantonese eat-in restaurants.

Little Hong Kong, Wheelton, Chorley

Little Hong Kong, Chorley

Little Hong Kong is located above The Dressers Arms, in Briars Brow, Wheelton.

It serves Chinese and Asian influenced meat and fish dishes, as well as a variety of vegetarian options to suit all tastes.

Diners can choose a classic dish from the menu, or indulge in the buffet. There is also a children’s menu for younger diners.

The venue accommodates large group bookings and also has party nights on offer.

Little Hong Kong also has a take-away menu for those wishing to bring a taste of China back home.

It is open six days a week - closed Tuesdays.

Michael Wan's Mandarin, Blackpool

Established in 1961, Michael Wan’s Mandarin provides an array of oriental food, including Mrs Wan’s dumplings, made from her own recipe.

The restaurant, in Clifton Street, Blackpool, has weekly live music events and has served a few famous faces, including dancer Darcey Bussell and Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding.

Last year, Michael Wan’s Mandarin was a finalist for Food Awards England (Best Oriental Restaurant) and also won Lux Tourism Award (Best Chinese Restaurant, North West).

Ocean Palace, Blackpool

Kai Yeung welcomes diners to Ocean Palace, in Talbot Road, Blackpool, with special offer three-course meal deals available Monday to Thursday and a take-away menu.

People can choose individual dishes or enjoy a banquet.

Celebrities to grace the restaurant include comedian Justin Lee Collins and X Factor finalists Reggie n Bollie.

Ocean Palace is open seven days a week.

Tang Restaurant, Preston

Tang Restaurant, in Fylde Road, has been established in Preston since 2008, serving authentic Chinese Dim Sum, Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine.

It’s unique selling point is the fact it has karaoke TV, with five private rooms for customers to sing for their supper. The restaurant is open six days a week, closed on Wednesdays.

China Red, Poulton

China Red, in Queen’s Square, proved popular in our online poll.

It is a family-run business with more than 50 years experience.

The restaurant has an a la carte menu, as well as options for take-away and a banquet.

Working within the community, it hosts schools for fun taster and cultural events.

The restaurant is open seven days a week.

Phoenix Restaurant, Chorley

Phoenix Restaurant and Coffeehouse, in Hall Gate, Chorley, has an extensive a la carte menu including banquets. It serves a selection of exclusive wines beers and spirits including Draught Asahi, Japan’s number one beer. All Lattes and ground coffees are made from Italian coffee beans.

The Zen Restaurant, St Annes

The Zen Restaurant opened in Wood Street in the centre of St Annes in 2010.

Decor and fittings have been personally collected from all over Asia. It serves authentic Asian, Thai and Chinese cuisine. It has also raised more than £5,000 to build a school in a remote area of Nepal, which has been named The Lytham St Annes School and is now helping over 100 children in Nepal.

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-chinese-restaurants-in-lancashire-1-8373433

