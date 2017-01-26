Lancashire recommends... cycle routes under 15 miles

Here is a suggestion of cycle routes via road, countryside, cycle paths or even the promenade. These have been suggested as short easy routes suitable for the family.

Garstang circuclar routes

Route one: 12 miles: Start at Dimples Lane, cycle past Kenlis Arms, over the M6 and keep left after 500 yards. Go uphill to Barnacre Lodge, cycle past Barnacre church, going across M6 bridge. At the bend keep right. In just over a mile you will hit Scorton Road and return to Garstang.

Alternatively, an shorter circular route of seven miles: Start at Croston Road, Garstang, cross the traffic lights, up Cockerham Road to Mitchell’s garage. Turn right over the canal, past Holly farm, then immediately left on A6 and right to Scorton. Go back towards Garstang, over the River Wyre and nearly to top of hill. Go left down the lane and carry on to Lancaster Road/A6 – Garstang.

Along Blackpool Promenade

People can cycle along from Blackpool North Pier to Fleetwood for a smooth, flat ride without traffic.

From the pier to Fleetwood sea front is eight-and-a-half miles, or if you fancy going longer, follow the tramway from Starr Gate, which is around 11 miles.

The journey includes views across Morecambe Bay to Lakeland and Bowland Fells. There are plenty of sea front attractions to view, including the boating lake, swimming, crazy golf and of course the beach. At Fleetwood, the main attractions are Marine Gardens and the Marine Hall

Being a busy tourist spot, there are plenty of cafes and toilet facilities.

Chorley to Rivington, 12 miles

From Chorley visiting White Coppice and Rivington climbing to see out across the Lancashire plain and the Welsh mountains, returning to your start point. The route is a mixture of road and trail with some steep climbs.

The ride should take around 70 minutes.

To view the route visit http://www.cycle-route.com/routes/Chorley_to_Rivington-Cycle-Route-1481.html

Part of the Guild Wheel, approx 12 miles

From the Park and Ride at the Capitol Centre, follow the cycle path along the Ribble, until you cross and join the Guild Wheel near its 0 mile marker. Follow the route through Avenham Park, the golf course, Red Scar Woods and Brockholes. At mile six, the route intersects an old railway line back into Preston, a couple of streets with cycle lanes gets you retracing your tracks before you head back to your start point. Part road, part cycle path.

Beacon Fell Country Park to Chipping, 10 miles

This is a circular road route, on country lanes, with some hills along the way. There are also good views at several spots. To view the route visit http://www.cycle-route.com/routes/Beacon_Fell_Country_Park_to_Chipping_Circular-Cycle-Route-5066.html

