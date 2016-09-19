Lancashire recommends... dog-friendly venues

Thanks for all your online votes.... Here is a list of the top five dog-friendly pubs and cafes, as suggested by readers.

The Waterloo, Blackpool

Music and dog lovers enjoy spending time in The Waterloo pub, in Waterloo Road, South Shore.

Dogs are welcome, with a beer garden and water bowls available.

The venue is popular and well known for its variety of special music nights, with local bands showcasing their talents.

The pub serves food, with a carvery on Sunday. It is also a family-friendly pub with a children’s menu.

The Queen's Hotel, Lytham

The Queen’s Hotel, Central Beach, is a gastro pub which welcomes dogs.

It states on its website: “We are a dog friendly pub and welcome well behaved dogs in all areas of the pub and restaurant. Treats and bowls of water available.” It serves a selection of real ales and its menu changes seasonally.

Booking is recommended for meals.

Rooms are also available. The hotel also specialises in catering for business meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

The Wagging Tail, Southport

The Wagging Tail, in Botanic Road, Churchtown, Southport, is a cafe dedicated to serving dogs.

Special treats and drinks are served, including doggy beer and special cupcakes. The cafe also sells dog items, toys and accessories that are handmade in Britain.

It is fully insured and registered with DEFRA and recently received a five star rating from Sefton Council.

Dog owners are also welcome, as there is a menu to cater for them too. The cafe is close to the Botanical Gardens, perfect for a walk after indulging in treats.

The Wheatsheaf, Woodplumpton

The Wheatsheaf, in Woodplumpton Road, is a 300-year-old pub, which is family-friendly and welcomes dogs.

It also has a large beer garden which is popular in sunny weather and offers a bed and breakfast service.

The Continental, Preston

The Continental, in South Meadow Lane, Preston, has a large beer garden, perfect for dogs. It plays host to annual beer and cider festivals and also has bands performing on various nights. The pub is located by Miller and Avenham Park, which is perfect spot for a long walk.

For the poll click here: http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-dog-friendly-pubs-in-lancashire-1-8124942

NB - Following the introduction of the poll, several readers recommended The Wagging Tail, which met with many dog owners' approval and was added to the list.

