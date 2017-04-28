Lancashire recommends.... independent jewellers

Readers have voted. Here are the top jewellers in the region.

Guy Wakeling Jewellery, Longton

Guy Wakeling Jewellery

Guy Wakeling Jewellery, in Church Row Chambers, Longton, came top in our online poll.

It is run by bespoke jeweller, Guy Wakeling and his wife, a silver jewellery expert, Katie. The biggest part of their work involves specific commissions from customers, whether that be making bespoke pieces of jewellery or repairing and remodeling existing pieces. Guy, who started the business in 2009, works in a fully equipped workshop and a showroom, which opened in 2014, where people can even watch him while at work.

Katie also has her own collection, Just Silver by Katie Wakeling, which has been carefully handpicked and individually made.

S Carr and Son, Garstang

S Carr and Son, High Street, Garstang, is a family firm with a wide selection of traditional and contemporary jewellery in gold, silver and platinum, along with diamond rings and gem set items.

It also has a wide range of giftware from Moorcroft, Border Fine Arts, Waterford, Wedgwood as well as sterling silver and personalised gifts from Grants of Dalvey.

The firm is also a trophy-maker and engraver, engraving on glassware and supply many local leagues, clubs and businesses.

Sovereign Jewellers, Preston

Sovereign Jewellers, in Friargate, Preston, is a family-run business, which has been established for more than 35 years. Although a wedding ring specialist, it also sells other items, such as watches, necklaces and sovereigns. It also has a second hand vintage and antique range.

Whittles, Preston

Whittles Jewellers has been synonymous for its selection of world class jewellery and watches from their prestigious store in Fishergate, Preston for more than 153 years.

The firm has been run by the Rhodes family for four generations.

Among the expert team is resident watch maker Barry Douthwaite, who has more than 30 years experience and is a master at his craft.

Atkinsons, Leyland

Atkinsons is a family firm established for more than 30 years in Hough Lane, Leyland. Famous faces it has served include Wayne Rooney, Gemma Atkinson (Emmerdale), Jennifer Ellison (Brookside) and snooker ace John Parrot. The shop does repairs, diamond setting and rhodium plating.

Claytons Jewellers, Blackpool and St Annes

Claytons Jewellers, established in 1963, is run by Graham and Jeanette Clayton and their son Andrew. Its two branches, in Cookson Street, Blackpool, and St David’s Road South, St Annes, specialise in new and second hand jewellery, including silver and Masonic jewellery, wedding rings, Oakley watches and sunglasses.

