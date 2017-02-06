Lancashire recommends... Italian restaurants

Readers have voted. Here are the best Italian restaurants in the area.

Italio, Blackpool

With its roots deep in the Sicilian region of Palermo and a long history of family run Italian restaurants, Italio, in Highfield Road, brings a modern Italian dining experience, presenting the traditional rustic vibrancy of Italy within sleek and elegant surroundings.

All dishes are traditional family recipes used in its restaurant for many years.

With the open kitchen and pizzeria, diners are sure to get both a show and a true glimpse of Italian cuisine in its full glory.

Ciao, Cio, Blackpool

Ciao, Ciao, in Devonshire Road, Blackpool is an authentic Italian ristorante and take-away.

Being a small eatery, it offers a cosy and personable ambience, with friendly and knowledgeable staff.

People are advised to book as it is a popular venue.

The menu offers plenty of choice, from the popular pasta and pizza dishes, as well as an ever changing specials board.

Portofino, Lytham

Portofino, in Henry Street, offers fine authentic Italian food, with a variety of pizzas made and baked in the traditional Neopolitan way. Pasta is cooked fresh every day and complemented with a choice of sauces.

The restaurant also houses Portofino Mojito, a cocktail and tapas bar.

Franco's, Longridge

Franco’s Restaurant, in Preston Road, Longridge, came top on our online poll.

Run by husband and wife Luigi and Barbara Molinari, it has been established for more than 30 years.

It has a low, beamed ceiling and stone walls decorated with authentic Italian artefacts. Food is cooked in the open kitchen.

It was recently refurbished with a new bar area at the front, with a sofa and open fire, providing a cosy setting. The menu covers all the favourite pizza and pasta dishes, as well as a la carte main dishes, including steaks and the signature Franco’s lamb.

It is family-friendly, catering for children, and there is also a take-away menu.

Marino's, Preston

Marino’s, in Watling Street Road, Preston, is owned by the Marino family, Giovanni, Christian and Vito, who delight in cooking authentic cuisine. The restaurant opened in May 2011. The restaurant menu is also available as take-away for those wishing to bring Italian dining back home.

