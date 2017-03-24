Lancashire recommends... places for a kebab

Readers have voted. Here is where is best to get your doner kebabs.

Armenian Kebab House, Blackpool

Armenian Kebab House, in Harrowside, Blackpool, topped our online poll, with 30 per cent of the votes.

It has been established since 1978, run by the Kishmishian family, serving traditional fresh handmade beef, lamb or chicken kebabs on warm toasted pitta bread.

Owners make their own sauces, creating an authentic taste.

The take-away is also well known for its cabbage and onions fillings.

Armenian is so popular, it was nominated for the Best Kebab House in the UK award last year, which was a massive achievement.

Best Turkish Kebab House, Lostock Hall

Best Turkish Kebab House, in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, came second in our online poll.

It specialises in kebab takeaway food, serving a large selection of dishes and sauces.

Best also serves pizzas and burgers as an added bonus to the menu.

Cyprus, Poulton

Cyprus, in Blackpool Old Road, Poulton, was the third most popular in our online poll.

Food is made to order, with a variety of lamb, chicken and beef kebabs, plus a selection of sauces to choose from.

The take-away also serves chips, pizza and garlic bread.

It has many excellent reviews on Trip Advisor and social media, proving to be a favourite in Poulton.

Michael's, Thornton Cleveleys

Although an Indian restaurant, Michael’s, in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, offers excellent kebabs, both eat-in or as a take-away option.

The menu has six types of kebabs, including a monster version.

The restaurant caters for most tastes, including vegetarian and special diets.

Michael’s also has a restaurant in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.

Mick's Hut, Preston

Mick’s Hut, in Corporation Street, Preston, is a popular haunt for late-night visits by students and pub-goers in the city centre.

The take-away serves a selection of well-favoured kebabs, including the classic shish, as well as burgers, pizzas and curry dishes.

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-kebab-houses-in-lancashire-1-8447599



