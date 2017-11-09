‘Let’s turn out for those who gave their lives’

Fylde coast residents are being urged to turn out in numbers to pay their respects to the war dead at Remembrance Sunday services this weekend.

Blackpool mayor Ian Coleman will lead proceedings at the resort’s war memorial and said: “We all owe a tremendous debt to all those who have served their country and particularly those who lost their lives during that service.

“While we can never repay that debt in full, we can show our gratitude by paying tribute to them on Remembrance Sunday and we should all turn out to show our respects for them and what they did for us.”

Coun Coleman, who was branch president of the Royal British Legion for 25 years, added: “To say I will be immensely proud to represent Blackpool as mayor at the Remembrance Sunday doesn’t begin to sum up my feelings.

“It will be the greatest honour to stand alongside those who have served their country and to pay my respects.”

The service at the war memorial adjacent to North Pier will begin at 10.55am, preceded by music by the Salvation Army and the Band of the King’s Division.

After two minutes’ silence at 11am, wreaths will be laid and following the end of the service, a parade will be led by the Band of the King’s Division.

Anyone wishing to lay a personal wreath can do so at the war memorial after the service has ended.

On Saturday, which is Armistice Day, marking the 99th anniversary of the end of the First World War, there will be two minutes’ silence at the Blackpool war memorial at 11am.

Remembrance services will also take place on Sunday throughout Fylde and Wyre.

Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton will lead the civic party at the service at Ashton Gardens, St Annes at 11am before going on to the ceremony in his home village of Staining, taking place at Jubilee Gardens at 12.45pm, following a service in St Luke’s Church.

He said: “Remembrance Sunday is the day we pay our respects to honour those servicemen and women who have lost their lives in world wars and other conflicts past and present.

“I hope the families who have lost their loved ones and all residents will join us at the commemoration services so that we can honour the memory of their sacrifice that enables us to enjoy the freedom we have today.”

Along with councillors, civic parties involved in proceedings will include police, the Royal British Legion, former servicemen and women, the Royal Air Force Association, the Army Cadets, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Sea Cadet Corps, the Air Training Corps, Scouts and Guides, the Armed Forces, officiating clergy, Justices of the Peace, Fire Service, and the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service.

Services in Wyre:

Fleetwood – assemble at Kings Own Club at 10am. Full parade at Warrenhurst Road at 10.30 am for ceremony in Memorial Park;

Garstang – assemble at 10am at Garstang Business Centre car park. Service in St Thomas’ Church at 10.30am followed by ceremony at the war memorial

Poulton – assemble at the Old Town Hall at 10.45am for a ceremony at the war memorial, Market Place, followed by a service at the Parish Church of St Chad

Preesall – assemble at the car park on Lancaster Road at 1.45pm for a ceremony at the war memorial followed by a service at St Oswald’s Church at 2.30pm.

Thornton – assemble at Thornton Little Theatre at 10.30am for a ceremony at the cenotaph, Four Lane Ends.

Free parking will be available on Sunday 12 November between 8am and 2pm at High Street, Garstang, Albert Street and Custom House Lane, Fleetwood, and Hardhorn Road, Poulton. An Armistice Day ceremony will also be held at ceremony at the War Memorial, Bilsborrow on Saturday morning, with assembly from 10.20am.

Services in Fylde:

St Annes – parade to assemble at the pier car park at 10.30am and proceed via St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive North, returning via Garden Street and St Annes Road West, to the memorial

Lytham – assemble to move off from Assembly Rooms at 10.45am to the war memorial via Dicconson Terrace, Henry Street and Queen Street

Kirkham – assemble on Orders Lane at 1.30pm and move off at 1.45pm, with the service starting at 2pm. Following the service the procession will return to the Community Centre at approximately 2.45pm

Wesham – assemble at the war memorial at 10.30am for the parade around town and return to the war memorial for the service, which will start at approximately 10.50am

Staining – service at 12.45pm at the memorial in Jubilee Gardens. Service in St Luke’s Church to start at 11.30am followed by a procession leaving church at 12.30pm.