Lifeboat play takes centre stage at RNLI

A play being performed inside St Annes lifeboat house is set to provide a boost to the RNLI Shannon appeal.

The travelling Mikron Theatre Company will present ‘In at the Deep End – an RNLI Story’ at the seafront venue on the evening of May 12, with 50 per cent of the ticket sales being donated to the appeal towards funding a new Shannon craft.

Based at a fictional lifeboat station, the play, described as a comedy accompanied by maritime music, tells the story of the personnel and characters associated with it.

David Forshaw, of Lytham St Annes RNLI, said: “The company usually performs on canal banks and similar venues and it is good of them for them to come to the coast and support the Shannon Appeal.”

The appeal has already topped £80,000 towards its £275,000 target and the play comes two days before the Leg It For the Shannon fund-raising run between the Lytham and St Annes stations.

Play tickets, price £13 (£11 concessions) and available from 01484 843 701 or via www.lythamlifeboats.co.uk