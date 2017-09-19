Lifeboat rescues man from water near Central Pier

A lifeboat was launched to rescue a man who was found in the water near Central Pier, says the coastguard.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, sparked the call out at around 7.45pm on Monday September 19.

The coastguard rescue team from Lytham and RNLI Blackpool searched the area for the missing man.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "We sent a coastguard rescue team and the lifeboat out to a report of a man in the water.

"The man was rescued by the life boat and handed over to medical care. "

Police attended the call following reports that a person had threatened to enter the sea.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called by ambulance services to central pier to reports of a concern for safety.

"The coastguard attended and located the man in the water.

"He was pulled and and handed to waiting ambulance services. "