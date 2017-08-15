Local ‘Super Grannies’ take on super spies and evil ninja assassins

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have been seen filming scenes across the Fylde coast in recent years.

They include Samuel L Jackson, Timothy Spall, and Daniel Day Lewis. But a pair of local budding thespians have been out showing them how it’s done recently – 86-year-old Elizabeth Wilson, and 79-year-old June Dixon.

And even more remarkably, the pair are both trying their hand at acting while living with dementia.

The duo began filming low budget action comedy Super Grannies on Monday, which sees them trying to save the world from ‘super spies’ and ‘evil ninja assassins’.

Carol Williams, manager at Fairhaven Lodge Care Home in St Annes, where the duo reside, said: “They were eager to be part of this and they are fantastic. I’m amazed.”

The flick is being made by Lytham Film Company, which aims to ‘raise awareness of the capabilities of people suffering from dementia, promote confidence, quality of life, and encourage others, to bring some enjoyment to the community and most importantly to have lots of fun’.

“When people are unfortunate to have a disease like dementia, it’s amazing what things they can still do,” Carol, who is in charge at the specialist dementia home, said.

Staff and other residents at the home will be helping out in different roles during the film’s production.

Producer Catrina Farnell, from the Lytham Film Company, said: “Our aim is to promote positive dementia awareness, and to show that even if you can’t remember some things, it does not take away any of that super-ness you have got.”

SYNOPSIS

MI4 has been infiltrated by highly-trained super spies, and attacked by evil ninja assassins working in league with a mysterious band of computer hackers.

With the government’s top secret intel being leaked across the globe, the super grannies are tasked with saving the world from the destruction, with the help of MI4 director Rick Munro and special agent Charlie Fox.