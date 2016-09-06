A man threatened to rape neighbours and ‘give them Aids’ before repeatedly spitting at police officers.

Jason Kear headbutted a male neighbour and threatened to kill him with a Samurai sword before saying he would rape a woman neighbour and her partner.

Kear, 45, formerly of the resort’s Osborne Road now living at Highfield Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault, making threats and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ prison suspended for 12 months, put on 40 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the Probation Service, fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation of £150 to his male victim and £50 to his female victim by Blackpool magistrates.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said a male neighbour was woken by Kear kicking at his front door on September 3 at 9.45pm.

Kear tried to get the neighbour to fight then headbutted him on his eye.

He then went to the flat of a woman neighbour and shouted he would kill her and her partner, rape them and ‘give them Aids’.

When arrested he made a race hate remark to a woman police constable. On the journey to the police station he repeatedly spat threatening to give the officers Aids and Hepatitis C.

Jessica Partington, defending, said Kear, who had been drinking alcohol and taking the drug Spice before the offences, wanted to offer his sincere apologies.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Attacker’s threat to rape neighbours and ‘give them Aids’ Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...