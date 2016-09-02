Baby is ‘poorly but stable’ after being injured

A four-month-old baby girl found at her home with ‘significant head injuries’ remains in a ‘poorly butstable’ condition, a detective working on the case said.

Det Insp Gareth Willis gave the update after the youngster’s parents were released on bail while further enquiries are carried out into the incident, which happened on Thursday evening.

They were arrested on Friday morning and kept in until Saturday

A man, a 28-year-old NHS worker, and woman, 29, both from Carleton, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after their daughter was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 10pm.

She was later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We remain at the very early stages of a police investigation to establish how she has come by her injuries Officers were called in at around 3.30am on Friday, and the man and women held. They were arrested on Friday morning and kept in until Saturday, The Gazette understands. They were bailed to Monday, December 5 Their two other young children were being cared for by another family member, a source told The Gazette.

