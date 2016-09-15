Boundary changes shock

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has spoken of his shock after proposals for parliamentary boundary changes left thousands of St Annes residents with the prospect of voting in Blackpool South.

The proposed switch is one of the features of Boundary Commission suggestions for changes to constituencies around the country which would see the number of MPs reduce from the current 650 to 601.

Under the proposals, which are now out to public consultation, much of the current Fylde constituency is unchanged, apart from the Kilnhouse and St Leonard’s wards of St Annes potentially being switched to the Blackpool South seat currently held by Labour’s Gordon Marsden, and it also taking in Poulton.

Mr Menzies said: “While I am pleased that the majority of the existing Fylde constituency remains intact, I do have particular concerns about the Commission’s proposals to move over 6,000 St Annes residents, who live in Kilnhouse and St Leonards wards, into Blackpool South.

“When matters of major local significance arise that impact on all St Annes residents, it is imperative that there is a single person who can represent the whole town in Parliament.

“But this is only the first part of a two-year process, before the Boundary Commission publishes the final version of the review in 2018.

“There is now a 12-week public consultation, and I urge all local residents to raise any concerns directly with the Boundary Commission at www.bce2018.org.uk.

“There are ways of conducting boundary changes without ripping towns apart and I will submit my proposals to the Commission, as to how this can be avoided, in due course.”