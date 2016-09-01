Champion end to outdoor plays season at Hall

A capacity audience of 600 brought the curtain down on a season of outdoor plays which is set to boost the Lytham Hall restoration fund by more than £5,000.

The attendance for Danny, the Champion of the World took the aggregate turnout for this summer’s plays in the Hall grounds to 1,900 – the second-best in the season’s seven year history.

Outdoor season organiser Julian Wilde said: “It has been a very pleasing season with attendances up by at least 10 per cent on last year for each of the four plays. All the shows have gone very smoothly thanks to the efforts of an army of volunteer helpers and Marianne Blauuboer, activities organiser at the Hall, has been a tower of strength.

“I think the Hall plays complement all the other superb open air summer events in Lytham and I am already looking forward to the first of the 2017 plays, Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, next June.”

The turnout at the Hall was the biggest of performing company Illyria’s 95-date nationwide tour – and company manager Nick Taylor was particularly full of praise for the enthusiasm of the children who made up nearly half the audience.

“It’s always a treat for the cast to play at Lytham Hall and this year the children really made it an excellent occasion,” he said. “They created an atmosphere of both attentiveness and excitement. ”

Playgoers donated almost £200 for Trinity Hospice and St Luke’s Leprosy Hospital in India via a charity raffle.

Julia Munro, 17, from St. Annes, who led the team of young raffle helpers. said: “The family show is always a special occasion.”