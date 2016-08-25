Dementia dance returns to Blackpool Tower Ballroom

People with dementia and their carers are invited to come along to the event which attracted more than 500 last year. It will be held on Friday, October 14, between 11am and 3.30pm in the ballroom.

The number of people with dementia is steadily increasing in the UK and is a particular issue on the Fylde coast due to the ageing population

Semi-professional dancers will take to the floor throughout the day and refreshments will be available.

Entertainment will be provided by the Fylde Ukulele Network, alongside the mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Information will be available on the day about dementia services and support as well as details on how to become part of the official “Dementia Friends” campaign.

The event will connect individuals dealing with dementia through music and dance.

Coun Amy Cross, cabinet member for reducing health inequalities, said: “The number of people with dementia is steadily increasing in the UK and is a particular issue on the Fylde coast due to the ageing population, which is why we need to reach out to ensure that people are equipped to recognise the signs of dementia within family members and friends.

“Dancing with Dementia provides a perfect platform to raise awareness and provide information on this complicated condition.

“The event is open to all members of the public as we want to discuss how to improve the lives of carers and people with dementia as well as involving the wider community to work out how best to approach this growing problem. We were delighted with how popular the Dancing with Dementia event proved to be last year – more than 500 attended.”

For more information about how Blackpool Council is helping Blackpool to become a dementia friendly town or to become a Dementia Friend, visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/Dementia

To book a place, call 01253 476376.

