Feel nervous picking up the keys to your new car?

Well, imagine taking delivery of a $96m aircraft.
This is the moment bosses from Jet2 put pen to paper on a historic deal in Seattle.
The airline - which operated out of Blackpool before the closure of the Squires Gate terminal and now flies to 48 destinations from Manchester - has received the first of 30 brand new 737 jets from Boeing.
It is the first time the company has ever bought a new-build plane.
The jet is due to set off for Leeds Bradford today (Tue) and will go into service later this month.
Jet2 has paid $2.9bn dollars for the Boeing jets.
But one thing was missing for the delivery flight.
The seats for the plane are made by a UK firm... they’ll be installed once the plane has landed in England.
