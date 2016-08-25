Keep the spirit of Rio alive at Sportfest

Hot on the heels of Team GB’s unprecedented success in Rio, stand by for Lytham Sportfest.

This weekend’s event is designed to inspire people of all ages to get active, get healthy and get outside.

It is hoped that Rio’s party atmosphere will be reproduced as Park View 4u staging the majority of activities including archery, BMX, netball, junior yoga and zumba to name just a few.

But other activity sports are being held at a variety of other venues around town, including Lytham Hall and Lytham Windmill and the two-day event opens serenely with sunrise yoga at the windmill, being held both mornings from 6am, while the energy levels will increase throughout the morning with parkrun, Nordic walking and orienteering all taking place at Lytham Hall.

Both days will feature a family obstacle course at Park View between 10am and 4pm, there is a free gym at Lytham YMCA on Saturday from 11am to 1pm and both days will be rounded off with sunset yoga on The Green from 6pm.

Partly funded by Fylde Council’s Fylde Community Project Fund, and sponsored by The Therapy Company, Lytham Sportfest is also part of the national participatory ‘I Am Team GB’ campaign encouraging sports days to be held all over the country on Saturday.

Lytham Sportfest founder Mark Selby says he has been overwhelmed by the support the event has received and hopes it will becomes a regular feature in Lytham’s busy event calendar.

He said: “We have a variety of great festivals in the area, so adding a sporting festival seemed like a natural step.

“If we can get anyone involved in sport in the local area, we have achieved our aims.”

Local elite pole vaulter Max Eaves is supporting I Am Team GB and Lytham Sportfest, adding: “Being involved in sport can be life changing and events like these are an excellent opportunity to get involved and discover the clubs and activities that are on your doorstep.”

Jackie Daly, who is running the Saturday afternoon bootcamp session at Park View, said: “Lytham Sportfest is such a fantastic opportunity for everyone to have a go at an activity they may have fancied trying but never had the chance to and I am really looking forward to being part of this exciting weekend. Everyone is welcome to all the events.”

A full list of events is www.lythamsportfestival.com.