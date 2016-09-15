Kirkham Covenant sculpture showcase

Ideas for a sculpture - to be known as the Kirkham Covenant – in tribute to the armed forces will be on display at the town’s library on Saturday.

Artist Phil Garrett will be at the library from 10am to noon to talk about the project and will be available to draw portraits of Kirkham residents as well as displaying some of the design suggestions put forward during consultations.

The aim of the sculpture is to recognise the significant contribution the armed forces have made to the town and demonstrate Kirkham’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant signed at Fylde’s Town Hall four years ago.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Defence Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

More details at www.kirkhamcovenant2016.co.uk